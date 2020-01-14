Organic turmeric to weed out marijuana in Malkangiri

Organic turmeric is all set to weed out illegal marijuana cultivation in remote areas of Swabhiman Anchal in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The Malkangiri district administration has initiated a project to dissuade the region’s tribals from illegal ganja cultivation by promoting organic turmeric as a profitable cash crop.

Lack of communication and poverty were the reasons behind illegal ganja cultivation. Drug mafias from outside are alleged to be financing ganja plantations in the area. Ganja also provides some easy money.

A survey in 2019 by the Malkangiri district administration revealed that almost all tribal families grow turmeric for their consumption. But it was not cultivated commercially despite suitable climate and geographical conditions. “So we thought organic turmeric can be the tool of economic development for poor tribals as well as cash crop alternative of ganja,” said Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal. According to him, each acre of organic turmeric can provide ₹70,000 to 80,000 income.

Horticulture and Agriculture departments are implementing the project. Interested farmers have already registered themselves for scientific training. Mr. Agarwal has interacted with the locals and felt people had high expectations from the project.