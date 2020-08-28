‘Ordinances won’t affect purchase of crops at MSP’

CHANDIGARH

28 August 2020 23:31 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal has asserted that the Central ordinances on agriculture will have no bearing on the existing policy of procurement of crops by government agencies at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the Centre’s assurance has come through an official communication by Narendra Tomar, the Union Minister for Agriculture.

“There is no change in the present policy of purchase of agriculture produce through MSP, the Centre clarified. Also, the official procurement and MSP will not only continue, but will be the priority of the Central government,” he said, referring to Mr. Tomar’s letter.

Advertising

Advertising