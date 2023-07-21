HamberMenu
Opposition walks out of Maharashtra Assembly over Manipur sexual violence

The Opposition parties demanded the dismissal of N. Biren Singh-led Manipur government and called for President’s Rule

July 21, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra opposition parties staging protest over Manipur sexual violence. Photo: Twitter/@INCMaharashtra

Maharashtra’s Opposition parties — Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) — staged a walkout of the State Assembly, protesting the government’s decision to allow a discussion on the dismissal of Manipur government after a video of women being paraded naked went viral on social media.

The Opposition parties, in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, demanded the dismissal of N. Biren Singh-led Manipur government and called for President’s Rule in the State.

They vociferously sought a discussion on the lawlessness and gruesome events in Manipur and table resolutions to condemn the BJP-led central government for its alleged inaction.

However, the Eknath Shinde government refused to allow any discussion on the matter, leading to chaos in the House. The Opposition staged a walk out in protest.

Tensions mounted in Manipur after a May 4 video of two Kuki women being stripped naked and paraded by a mob in Manipur sparked national outrage. While one of the women was raped, two relatives of one of the women were also killed by the mob who were armed with sophisticated weapons including AK-47 rifles, the police said.

Opposition parties have also demanded a discussion on the incident and called for Chief Minister Biren Singh’s resignation over the violence that has rocked the State since May 3.

4 culprits have been nabbed by the police in Manipur in the sexual assault case and Mr. Singh has said that the government will seek capital punishment for the accused.

