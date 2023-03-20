ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition VPP MLAs stage walkout as Governor addresses Meghalaya Assembly in Hindi

March 20, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Shillong

VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit and three other party MLAs staged the walkout despite Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma intervening

PTI

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) MLAs in Meghalaya on March 20 staged a walkout in protest against Governor Phagu Chauhan addressing the House in Hindi.

VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit and three other party MLAs staged the walkout despite Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma intervening and explaining that the translated speech has been distributed since the Governor has 'limitations' reading in English.

"Sending Hindi-speaking Governors to us, we do not understand what they are talking so we will stage a walkout," Mr. Ardent told the Assembly.

"We don't want to be part of this proceeding and those who do not feel insulted may sit in the House. We do not want to be part of this," he said while walking out.

The Opposition MLAs maintained that English is the official language of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister who had intervened earlier, said, "The written speech has been circulated in the House as per rule. An individual with certain limitations and he cannot read English, therefore a written speech has been circulated. It is sad to see such disrespect."

The Speaker had allowed the Governor to address in Hindi. "I request all the members to kindly bear with the House and show decorum of the House and not to shout while the Governor is reading the address," he said.

