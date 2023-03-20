HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition VPP MLAs stage walkout as Governor addresses Meghalaya Assembly in Hindi

VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit and three other party MLAs staged the walkout despite Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma intervening

March 20, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Shillong

PTI
Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) MLAs in Meghalaya on March 20 staged a walkout in protest against Governor Phagu Chauhan addressing the House in Hindi.

VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit and three other party MLAs staged the walkout despite Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma intervening and explaining that the translated speech has been distributed since the Governor has 'limitations' reading in English.

"Sending Hindi-speaking Governors to us, we do not understand what they are talking so we will stage a walkout," Mr. Ardent told the Assembly.

"We don't want to be part of this proceeding and those who do not feel insulted may sit in the House. We do not want to be part of this," he said while walking out.

The Opposition MLAs maintained that English is the official language of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister who had intervened earlier, said, "The written speech has been circulated in the House as per rule. An individual with certain limitations and he cannot read English, therefore a written speech has been circulated. It is sad to see such disrespect."

The Speaker had allowed the Governor to address in Hindi. "I request all the members to kindly bear with the House and show decorum of the House and not to shout while the Governor is reading the address," he said.

Related Topics

Meghalaya / language / Hindi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.