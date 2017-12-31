Opposition to Parrikar’s letter grows

The chorus to withdraw Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s letter to Karnataka BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa on the Mahadayi water sharing controversy grew on Saturday, with activists and NGOs protesting the action.

Mr. Parrikar, in the letter, had expressed willingness to hold talks on sharing Mahadayi water with Karnataka.

Over 250 people attended a public protest convened by youth activists at Gandhi Chowk in Mapusa on Saturday evening. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at the venue of the meeting.

Mahadayi Aamchi Avay (MAA) youth leader Kapil Korgaonkar demanded that Mr. Parrikar withdraw the letter immediately, failing which the protesters threatened to intensify the agitation. The activists accused Mr. Parrikar of compromising Goa’s side in the water dispute for political benefit of his party in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

“We strongly condemn the Chief Minister’s action as people of Goa and activists were not taken into confidence,” said activist Manoj Parab.

The MAA plans to hold a series of public meetings in Goa to spread awareness about the issue.

MBA to hold Jal Yatra

Late on Friday, the Mahadayi Bachao Abhiyan (MBA) announced that it will hold a Jal Yatra (water rally) across the six talukas of North Goa to highlight water shortage problems.

The MBA, including convener and former Minister Nirmala Sawant, expressed their disappointment over Mr. Parrikar’s letter, stating that “in principle” Goa was not opposed to a reasonable and justified quantum of water meant to be utilised for drinking, but that the Chief Minister had compromised the interests of the State. “We have chalked out an action plan. We are opposed to talks with Karnataka,” Ms. Sawant told The Hindu on Saturday. “The MBA has also decided to conduct a Thirsty Goa programme to force the government to implement a water policy for Goa before January 26,” she said.

NGOs to meet

Meanwhile, Aamhi Goynkar, a movement that aims to decide the future course of action in the water dispute, has convened a meeting of all non-governmental organisations on Monday, convener Shashikant Joshi told The Hindu. In a press release issued later, Mr. Joshi said sharing water with Karnataka could result in serious shortage of water in Goa.