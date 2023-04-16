Opposition slams U.P. government over Atiq killing; demands resignation of Chief Minister

April 16, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Opposition parties on April 16 came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed seeking a Supreme Court-monitored investigation and even the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men while they were being taken for a medical check-up late last night escorted by policemen.

While maintaining that criminals should be given the harshest of punishment, the Congress said it should be done under the rule of law and subverting or violating the rule of law was dangerous for democracy.

“Whoever does this, or gives protection to those who do such acts, should also be held responsible and the law should be strictly enforced on them. It should be our collective endeavour to ensure that the judicial system and rule of law are at all times honoured in letter and spirit,” Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had a role in the killings and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter.

“No officer from Uttar Pradesh should be included in the committee. This was a ‘cold-blooded’ murder,” he said adding people who were celebrating this killing are “vultures”.

Mr. Owaisi said that the incident raises a big question about the law and order situation in the state and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “I have always been saying that BJP in Uttar Pradesh is not running the government by the rule of law but by the rule of gun”.

BSP MP Danish Ali also termed the shootings as “cold-blooded” killings and said there was a “height of anarchy” in Uttar Pradesh.

“This can’t happen without a go-ahead from the government,” Mr. Ali claimed to add that in any other democracy, the state government would have been dismissed for such a heinous crime against the rule of law.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said a deliberate atmosphere of fear was being created among people.

“When someone can be shot dead amidst a police cordon, then what about the safety of the general public?,” he tweeted.

In a similar vein, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said every criminal has a right to be heard in court and be convicted there but Atiq Ahmad and his brother were killed in police custody in the open.

“The Chief Minister should answer what kind of law and order he has established in the State. Is this not jungle raj and a ground to call for emergency rule in U.P.?”

