Opposition slams Punjab govt.

CHANDIGARH

17 March 2020 23:24 IST

‘Claims of achievements nothing but a pack of lies’

The Opposition parties in Punjab have termed the claims of ‘achievements’ by the ruling Congress government on completion of three years in office as a pack of lies and accused it of failing to fulfil its election promises.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday described the three years of Amarinder Singh-led Congress rule as “a period when Punjab remained a headless State with no government visible either in the civil secretariat or in villages, towns and cities.”

Mr. Badal said under the Congress regime the people of Punjab have got nothing except betrayal, indifference and neglect.

“As matter of fact, the last three years had witnessed an end to all pro-people measures launched by the previous SAD-BJP government, including making the State power surplus and novel healthcare measures like free cancer treatment,” he said.

‘No loan waiver’

Accusing the Congress government of not fulfilling any promise made to the people, Mr. Badal said: “Forget implementing a ₹90,000 crore farm loan waiver, the government has not even released one rupee to any farmer from the ₹3,000 crore allocated for loan waiver to farmers in last year’s budget.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the Congress government was painting a ‘rosy’ picture in the report card of its three-year ‘achievements’, but the truth was that the government had failed to fulfill its election promises.

“The tall claims of achievements by the Congress government are a pack of lies,” he said.