Opposition slams Narayan Rane for his remarks on Shankaracharyas

January 14, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Mumbai

The Opposition in Maharashtra attacked Union Minister Narayan Rane for his remarks on the Shankaracharyas, sought his dismissal from the Narendra Modi government and demanded an apology from the BJP.

Speaking in Palghar, Mr. Rane had suggested that the Shankaracharyas bless the Ram Temple instead of criticising it, and accused them of viewing Prime Minister Modi and the BJP through a political lens.

“No one could do it till now. Mr. Modi and the BJP took it up and a temple is being built. Should they bless the temple or criticise it? It means Shankaracharyas look at Mr. Modi and the BJP through a political prism. This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Ram is our God,” Mr. Rane said.

The Union Minister said the Shankaracharyas should tell “what is their contribution to the Hindu religion.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut condemned Mr. Rane for “insulting Hinduism” and demanded an apology from the BJP before January 22, the day of the Ram Temple idol consecration ceremony.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party said it was for the BJP to respond on Mr. Rane’s comments.

Congress protest

Congress workers protested in Mumbai against the Union Minister.

Opposition parties have criticised the BJP over reports of some Shankaracharyas choosing not to attend the event. Jyotirpeeth Sankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati expressed reservations about performing the ceremony until the construction is complete.