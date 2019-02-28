Opposition slams Maharashtra govt. for not giving kharif loan waiver

Pushing for big-ticket infrastructure projects in the interim Budget, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday tried to do a balancing act by proposing the maximum allocation of ₹8,733 crore for irrigation, with a focus on Vidarbha and Marathwada and the drought-prone regions.

Criticising the interim Budget for neglecting farmers, Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Radakrishna Vikhe-Patil said it has not only failed to address the farmers’ demands but also pushed the drought-affected farmers to the brink of losing hope.

The government had in October last year declared drought in 151 talukas in 26 of total 36 districts. A provision of ₹1,500 crore has been made for the government’s flagship Jalyukt Shivar scheme, which proposes to make 22,000 villages drought free by May 2019.

Underlining the government’s focus on irrigation and agriculture, Mr. Mungantiwar said, “A provision of ₹5,187 crore has been made for micro-irrigation, wells and farm ponds along with the works under Employment guarantee scheme (EGS). An outlay of ₹3,498 crore has been proposed for agriculture schemes.”

An outlay of ₹900 crore has been proposed for electric connections to agriculture pump sets. Reaching out to various sections of society, the government made a provision of ₹572 crore for an educational scholarship scheme for economically backward class students. “This (allocation) will help in effective implementation of the Centre’s decision for 10% quota for economically weaker sections (among General category),” he said.

The interim budget also allocates ₹6,306 crore for development of basic energy infrastructure facilities, ₹101 crore for modernisation of bus stations, and ₹5,210 crore for concessions in power tariff for agri consumers.

“An outlay of ₹1,097 crore has been proposed for providing nutritious food to children between age of six months to three years, pregnant as well as lactating mothers,” the finance minister said. The government has also proposed an amnesty scheme for settlement of pending and disputed taxes, interest, fines and late fees, which will benefit traders and help government recover pending taxes.

“Of the budget outlay of ₹4.08 lakh crore last year, the government has actually spent only 65% of total allocations,” said Mr. Vikhe-Patil. He also slammed the minister for not announcing complete loan waiver on kharif crop loan for 2018.

“Most of the provisions in this budget are inadequate for departments such as Woman and Child Development, Rural Development as well as for development of airports in the State,” former finance minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil said.

Leader of Opposition in the Council and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said the interim Budget is cut off from reality.