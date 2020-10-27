Congress slams JD(U)-BJP govt. over Munger firing

Patna

27 October 2020 20:24 IST

Police action on idol immersion group leaves 1 dead, several injured

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar for the police firing and baton charge in Munger district on a group taking a Durga idol for immersion, in which one person has died and several persons were injured.

Sharing a video which has gone viral on social media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked, “Will the BJP-JD(U) government thrash Goddess Durga worshippers like animals?... This baton charge and police firing on worshippers was done on the indications of BJP-JD(U).”

“Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping mum over it?..where are these union ministers like Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, R K Singh and Nityanand Rai,” asked the Congress leader.

According to officials, with voting for Assembly polls scheduled in Munger in the first phase on October 28, the police had insisted that organisers immersing idols do so before midnight of October 26. However, the group allegedly baton charged by the police refused to follow the directions and threw stones on policemen which triggered a clash. According to the police nearly 25 policemen, including officers-in-charge of Sangrampur and Qasim Bazar police stations, were injured.

The police also recovered some country-made weapons and cartridges from the site of the clash. Around 30 people too were injured in the clash and allegedly one person Anurag Poddar, a local resident, was killed in firing. The seriously injured persons are Saurabh, Chandan, Ashutosh and Chhotu.

“We’re collecting video footage of the spot to identify troublemakers... Adequate forces have been deployed to ensure no further untoward incident happens,” Munger Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh told media, adding that “over 30 people have been detained and were being questioned.”

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan also attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the incident.

“Opening fire on devotees shows the Talibani rule of Nitish Kumar government,” Mr Paswan said and demanded “strict action against the policemen responsible for the incident”.

Communist Party of India leader Kanhaiya Kumar who is campaigning in Begusarai, too demanded “a thorough and strict probe against police personnel who opened fire on the people”.