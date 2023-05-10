ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition should be respected, I think PM Modi will also move in this direction: Ashok Gehlot

May 10, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - Jaipur

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also said that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the nation

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara on May 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on May 10 said the Opposition should be respected in democracy and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "will also move in this direction".

"If this is done, the ruling dispensation and the Opposition will be able to serve the country with more vigour," he said at a function to launch various projects in the presence of Mr. Modi.

"The Opposition should be respected. I think that you (PM) will also move in this direction," Mr. Gehlot said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also said that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the nation.

"If we all work together, the country will remain united," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

From the temple, the Prime Minister reached a venue from where he is scheduled to launch development projects costing over ₹5,500 crore in Rajasthan.

The focus of the projects is on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US