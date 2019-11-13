Opposition protest march in Bihar

After a flip-flop over participating in the Aakrosh march called by the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party on Wednesday, all the Grand Alliance partners took part in it along with Left parties. The protest march against the ‘anti-people policies’ of both the Union and the State governments was taken out in all the district headquarters of Bihar.
“People of the State expect the Opposition parties to raise their voice on burning issues of the country and the State as well”, said RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha while leading the march in Patna.
“The protest march was taken out from Gandhi Maidan to District Collectorate in Patna and also staged in all district headquarters of the State,” Mr. Kushwaha said.
