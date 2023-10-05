Opposition political parties reject outcome of OBC survey in Odisha 

October 05, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bhubaneshwar

The Opposition parties have cast doubts over the outcome of the survey of backward class communities carried out by Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes. They allege that door-to-door enumeration route was not followed to know the exact population of Socially and Educationally Backward Class.

The Commission has pointed out that the other backward class (OBC) population constituted 39.31% of the State’s total populace. Though the survey report was not officially made public by the Naveen Patnaik Government, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress said the survey failed to capture clear picture of backward classes.

“The Odisha government lacked sincerity in conducting the survey. The procedure was faulty. They could have gone from village to village to collect data on backward classes. Instead of that they set up survey centre where head of family gave all data about other members. Some communities did not even participate in survey,” said Surath Biswal, President of State BJP OBC front.

Mr. Biswal said, “The survey should again be carried out involving grassroot level workers such as Anganwadi workers.”

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Pattanayak demanded that Odisha immediately conduct a caste survey akin to the one in Bihar.

“The Odisha Government should immediately order caste survey in the State and release the report before the 2024 elections. If it fails to conduct the caste survey within this period, the Congress will undertake this exercise upon coming to power,” said Mr. Pattnayak. He demanded convening of special session of Odisha Legislative Assembly and passage of unanimous resolution for caste survey.

Addressing a press conference, former Union Minister Srikant Jena said, “The Naveen Patnaik Government had agreed to conduct a caste-based survey in the State. But the same survey has not been done yet. The result is evident. Odisha government could not take affirmative actions as per the population ratio.”

“Last year Odisha government had taken a decision to implement 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections from general caste community who constitute a mere 6% of State’s population. Students took advantage of the quota in professional courses. However, the OBCs, who constitute 54% of State’s population, are deprived of any reservation in education sector,” Mr. Jena pointed out.