Opposition parties need to come together to fight BJP in Lok Sabha polls, says Mehbooba Mufti

March 23, 2023 - Srinagar

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has said all opposition parties will have to unite to give a formidable fight to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but expressed doubts about such an alliance coming into existence.

In an interview with PTI in Srinagar, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said a grand Opposition alliance needs to have Congress as its nucleus but the BJP is dividing the Opposition camp to ensure that it does not happen.

She also questioned the silence of Samajwadi Party leader Akhikesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati.

“Unless and until opposition parties don’t come together, I don’t think there is going to be a formidable opposition to the BJP. (But), are they in a position to come together with this ED, NIA and other agencies at their throat? Look at Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati. They are not saying anything. Why are they silent?” she said.

Ms. Mehbooba said the BJP government, which came with such a huge mandate, could have done wonders, but, “unfortunately, it seems, as (Delhi chief minister) (Arvind) Kejriwal said, they don’t have any vision for the country”.

“The only thing is…it seems to be they are ruling this country like a 'mafia'. If you can’t get things done in your own way, then use all crooked ways,” she added.

The PDP president said with agencies after various politicians, “I have my own doubts if the opposition parties can come together”.

“Look at Mamata Banerjee, KCR and Kejriwal on one way. They (BJP) don’t want Congress to lead the opposition as Congress is the main nucleus. They want fragments,” she said.

In response to a question on the state of minoritie, Ms. Mehbooba said while the Muslims are allegedly the first target of the BJP-led government, it goes after everyone who opposes them.

“It is not about Muslims anymore. If you look at it, the people who are put in jail this time, they are not Muslims. Manish Sisodia is not Muslim, you have Sharad Pawar’s people put behind bars, Sanjay Raut was in jail. Now they are going after Rahul Gandhi.

“So, it is not about Muslims only, but Muslims of course are the first target. It is going to be BJP versus all. Whosoever opposes them, tries to have a dissenting note, they are going to go after them,” she said.

"That includes Hindus, Sikhs, Dalits – everybody. You see what happened at Hathras, not only Bilkis Bano’s rapists were released, Ram Rahim had raped and killed Hindu women but still, he is out,” she added.

Referring to some right wing leaders demanding a Hindu rashtra, Mehbooba said they are trying to make it "BJP rashtra".

"Everyone talks about Hindu rashtra, but I do not think there is going to be a Hindu rashtra, there is going to be a BJP rashtra where ‘either you are with us or you are against us,’" she said.