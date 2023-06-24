Opposition parties discussed corruption maximum policy: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister

June 24, 2023 02:47 am | Updated June 23, 2023 10:41 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said those who were afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the corruption maximum policy (CMP) at the Opposition meeting in Patna. He said the BJP would win the Lok Sabha election next year.

“There is talk in the corridors of Patna that the family clans who have Modi phobia will discuss CMP (Corruption Maximum Policy) for their future by misleading the public. The meeting of Opposition parties in Patna will yield nothing. Public is ready to give 350+ seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024. For the third time, a BJP government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modiji will be formed,” said Mr. Maurya, a leading OBC face of the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Maurya has been targeting the Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP). He had earlier said that the backward classes and the Scheduled Caste communities stood like a rock with Mr. Modi.

He said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s claim that these communities along with the minorities would ensure the BJP’s defeat in the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh was far from reality.

“SP leader Shri Akhilesh Yadav’s claim for 2024 is like air in a balloon, future of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh politics is bleak, real character of SP is it stands with criminals and stands for development of family,” he said.

