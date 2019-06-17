Opposition MLAs protest against Maharashtra government ahead of monsoon session

Opposition MLAs staged a protest outside the Maharashtra legislature ahead of beginning of the monsoon session in Mumbai on Monday and criticised the BJP-led state government over the cabinet expansion and for being “anti-people”.

The MLAs, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat, raised slogans against the government for allegedly not keeping the promise of development.

They alleged that the government was instead busy in inducting into the Fadnavis cabinet those who switched loyalties from the opposition to the ruling party.

The protesters did not name any leader, but dubbed them as “aayaram, gayaram” (referring to frequent floor- crossing by legislators).

They were apparently referring to former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who was inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet on Sunday.

A banner flagged by the opposition MLAs read “the dream of development comes a cropper, the government, however, is busy in expansion“.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, who was among the protesters, said, “The government is anti-farmer and anti-people. We condemn it.”

Besides Vikhe Patil, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar was also inducted into the state council of ministers on Sunday.