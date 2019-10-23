Opposition MLAs, former DGP join BJP in Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s ruling BJP got a shot in the arm ahead of the Assembly elections in the State as some Opposition MLAs including two from the Congress and three from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha joined the party at a function in Ranchi on Wednesday. Elections to the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand are due to be held by the end of this year.

While Lohardaga MLA Sukhdeo Bhagat and Barhi’s Manoj Yadav were the two leaders who switched sides from the Congress, Kunal Sarangi (Baharagora), Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (Mandu) and Chamra Linda (Bishunpur) were the JMM legislators who joined the saffron party. Bhanu Pratap Shahi, another opposition MLA belonging to the Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha and representing Bhawanathpur, also chose to join the BJP.

The State’s former police chief D. K. Pandey, who had retired from service this year, and a former I.A.S. officer Suchitra Sinha also joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, the party’s co-incharge for the election Nand Kishore Yadav, State BJP chief Laxman Gilua and former Union minister Jayant Sinha.

“All these MLAs who have joined BJP today are influenced by the party’s ideology of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” Mr. Das told journalists in Ranchi. “They also want to provide a stable government in Jharkhand for its development and peace in society,” he added.