ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition members disrupt Governor speech over Maharashtra MLA's 'dog meat eating' remark

March 10, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Guwahati

Assam Governor Kataria had to restrict his speech to 15 minutes on the first day of the Budget session, as the Opposition MLAs stood up and shouted slogans, seeking to know what action has been taken against the legislator.

PTI

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary arrives for the Budget Session of the Assembly, in Guwahati, on March 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition legislators on March 10 disrupted Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s speech in the Assembly over a Maharashtra MLA’s remarks about purported ‘dog meat eating’ habits of people of the northeastern State.

Mr. Kataria had to restrict his speech to 15 minutes on the first day of the Budget session, as the Opposition MLAs stood up and shouted slogans, seeking to know what action has been taken against the legislator.

MLA Bachchu Kadu had reportedly proposed in the Maharashtra Assembly that stray dogs be sent to Assam to control their rising population, as they are consumed by locals in the northeastern State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha raised the matter as Kataria began to speak. Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi also maintained that the issue should feature in the governor's speech.

As the Opposition MLAs continued to disrupt proceedings, Mr. Kataria concluded his speech barely half way into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US