Opposition legislators afraid to enter Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav tells Speaker

He writes letter, referring to March 23 incident in which police thrashed MLAs

PATNA: Ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the Bihar legislature from July 26, Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav has written a letter to the Speaker saying Opposition legislators were scared to enter the Assembly due to the March 23 incident in which they were brutally thrashed by district policemen.

“Our MLAs are now afraid to enter the House and raising questions there. I’ve asked the respected Speaker to let us know the result of the investigation, if he had done any, on the March 23 incident. That was a black day which will never be forgotten”, said Mr. Yadav.

“Whether in the Assembly or on the road, anyone who asks questions related to public interest is being thrashed in this government headed by Nitish Kumar”, added Mr. Yadav.

On March 23, the Patna district administration entered the Assembly and thrashed Opposition legislators opposing the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, which was tabled by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to empower the Bihar Military Police.

The Opposition MLAs claimed the Bill was draconian in nature and “gives sweeping power to the police to arrest anyone”.

Meanwhile, principal Opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal has announced it would stage a Statewide protest on July 18 and 19 against the rising prices of fuel, cooking gas, fertilizers and edible commodities.

“Life has become unbearable for common people, especially after Covid-19 pandemic”, Mr. Yadav said, adding other alliance partners too would be urged to join the protest.

“Those who had promised acche din [good days] have brought us the worst days”, he added.