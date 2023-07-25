ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition in Maharashtra flags concern over hiring of ‘contractual personnel’ by Mumbai Police

July 25, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Mumbai

A security guard can be on contract, but a policeman cannot be on contract: Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Maharashtra Opposition leaders on Tuesday expressed concern over the State government’s proposal to hire ‘contractual personnel’ for the Mumbai Police, deeming the move “risky” and potentially detrimental to both the force and the public. 

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, raised the issue in the Upper House, asserting that the control of the police should remain under the State government’s purview. He went on to draw parallels to a recent incident involving the Wagner Group, a Russian private military force that witnessed a “rebellion against President Vladimir Putin” in June. 

“It is dangerous and risky. Contractual cops in the Mumbai Police force could lead to a Wagner Group-like situation,” Mr. Danve said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I strongly oppose the recruitment of police on contract. It will lead to a law and order situation. What if the ‘police’ do not obey government orders? A security guard can be on contract, but a policeman cannot be on contract,” Mr. Danve said.

To address a shortage of constables in the city police, the Maharashtra Government has approved the outsourcing of 3,000 personnel from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, a public sector undertaking of the State Police. 

Expressing concern over the implications of employing contractual police, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar camp) MLA Rohit Pawar stated that such a move would be detrimental to both the people as well as the police administration. 

“This is creating a smaller brother of Agniveer,” Mr. Rohit Pawar added, referring to the recruits under the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US