Opposition heat on Mann govt. after AAP MLA’s arrest in bribery case

February 24, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Amit Rattan Kotfatta, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Punjab’s Bathinda (Rural) seat, was formally arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in an alleged bribery case on Thursday after being detained a day earlier. This came days after his alleged close aide Rashim Garg was arrested in the same case.

The development, coming on the back of the sacking of Health Minister Vijay Singla in May last year and resignation of Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh Sarari in January this year on corruption and extortion charges respectively, has put the Bhagwant Singh Mann government on the defensive. Opposition parties attacked AAP on the issue of corruption even as Mr. Mann insisted, in an apparent reference to the accused MLA, that the law is equal for all and the government has a zero-tolerance policy on graft.

Calling the arrest “too little, too late”, former Punjab Deputy CM and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Mr. Kotfatta should have been arrested immediately along with his aide after the Vigilance Bureau sleuths caught the latter accepting a bribe last week. Reminding that AAP hasn’t sacked Mr. Kotfatta, Mr. Singla and Mr. Sarari, he demanded their disqualification from the State Assembly.

Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa concurred. “With the arrest of Kotfatta, the stand of our party has been vindicated. This is the third AAP MLA in less than a year who has been charged with corruption charges. Is this the change Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised to the people of Punjab?” he said.

On February 16, Mr. Garg was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh. The husband of the sarpanch (head) of Ghuda village had complained that the accused was demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh from her to release a government grant of ₹25 lakh.

Mr. Kotfatta, incidentally, was also present in the Bathinda Circuit House during Mr. Garg’s arrest but denied that the latter was his personal assistant. The complainant, however, submitted an audio clip to back his claim that he had met the MLA and was directed to hand over the money to Mr. Garg.