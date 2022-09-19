Opposition flays Punjab CM over deplaning controversy; AAP denies reports

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to International Trade Fair in Munich, Germany, on September 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the middle of a controversy after he rescheduled his return journey from Frankfurt in Germany, a last-minute change for taking another flight to Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was at the centre of an attack from Opposition political parties on Monday.

Congress’s Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition, urged the Central government to initiate a probe into the matter, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked Mr. Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal to come clean on the issue.

In a letter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Mr. Bajwa said, “News streaming on social media that Sh. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister, Punjab, was offloaded along with his entourage from a Lufthansa flight on Saturday 17th instant, at Frankfurt Airport, since he was found to be in an inebriated state and declared unfit to travel, is doing the rounds. If it were true, it certainly is a bad reflection on the office Mr. Bhagwant Mann is holding. Therefore, I would request you kindly initiate an inquiry for verification of this news from Luthansa Airlines as it involves not only an individual but the office he represents and such conduct deserves to be deprecated.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister and SAD president Sukhbir Badal in a tweet said that disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers said Mr. Mann deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. “...These reports have embarrassed Punjabis all over the globe… Shockingly, the Punjab government is mum over these reports involving their Chief Minister. Arvind Kejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. Govt of India must step in as this involves Punjabi and national pride. If he was deplaned, the Government of India must raise the issue with its German counterpart,” he said.

Mr. Mann was on a trip to Germany from September 11 to 18 in order to attract investments and strategic tie-ups in various sectors for the State.

Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang claimed that the airline had denied the report that Mr. Mann was deplaned. Mr. Kang said Mr. Badal and Mr. Bajwa had levelled false and frivolous allegations to malign the image of the Chief Minister. He said both leaders should tender a public apology.