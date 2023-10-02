Opposition dividing people on caste lines: PM Modi

October 02, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - RAIPUR:

On a day the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar released its caste survey report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Opposition of dividing the country along caste lines, in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

“Back then played with the sentiments of the poor, they are still playing that game. Back then they divided people in the name of caste and even today, they are committing the same sin,” Mr. Modi said on October 2, comparing his nine-year-old governance record with those who “had been given six decades to rule”.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating development projects worth around ₹19,260 crore, Mr. Modi slammed his opponents calling them anti-development and corrupt.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to cast their vote as a responsible citizen which would drive Madhya Pradesh to the position of the top three States, while also highlighting that the country had become the fifth largest economy from being the tenth largest one.

“It is Modi’s guarantee that in the next tenure of the government, India will break into the top three economies of the world,” he said.

Pucca houses

The projects that Mr. Modi dedicated at the Gwalior event included Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana of PMAY. He said that he had guaranteed pucca houses to the poor, Dalits, backward and tribal families and till now, four crore such houses had been delivered. He added that in Madhya Pradesh, too, the beneficiary count was in lakhs. He alleged that previous governments ran fraudulent schemes and the homes that were delivered to the poor were of poor quality.

“Earlier only four walls were erected, but today the houses that people are receiving are equipped with toilets, electricity, tap water connection and Ujjwala gas connection,” he said.

Referring to the recently passed ‘Narishakti Vandan Adhniyam, Mr. Modi said that for his government, women empowerment was a mission of national reconstruction and national welfare rather than a vote bank issue.

Among the other projects dedicated by the Prime Minister included the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, laying the foundation stone for Jal Jeevan Mission projects, nine health centres under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, dedication of academic building of IIT Indore and laying the foundation stone for hostel and other buildings on campus and a Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Indore.

