Opposition demands Devendra Fadnavis’ resignation

The Opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the Supreme Court set aside the Bombay High Court order that gave him a clean chit in a case of not disclosing criminal matters in a 2014 poll affidavit.

The NCP’s chief spokesperson and Mumbai unit president Nawab Malik said that Mr. Fadnavis had no right to contest elections, which are scheduled to be held on October 21.

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday set aside the Bombay High Court order, which had given a clean chit to Mr. Fadnavis and had held that he did not deserve to be tried for the alleged offences under the Representation of the People Act. The apex court’s order came on an appeal of Nagpur-based advocate Satish Ukey against the High Court verdict. The petitioner had alleged that Mr. Fadnavis, in his election affidavit filed in 2014, failed to disclose the pendency of two criminal cases against him.

‘Welcome decision’

“We welcome this decision. This proves the Chief Minister doesn’t obey rules. Now, he has no moral right left to remain in politics. He should resign immediately and renounce political life. He has no right to contest the election,” Mr. Malik said.

Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad too demanded the resignation of Mr. Fadnavis. “The police should take action as per court’s directives. The CM is the head of the State and Mr. Fadnavis remaining on this post would hamper police action,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s Office, however, in a statement said that it was wrong and contemptuous to say the Supreme Court had allowed his prosecution in the case. The apex court’s judgement had no bearing on him to continue as a public representative or to contest the next election, said the statement. It claimed that in both the cases in question, Mr. Fadnavis was acting in public interest and no private interest was involved.