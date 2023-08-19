HamberMenu
Opposition criticises Mumbai university’s decision to stay its administrative body polls

The Senate is the institution’s watchdog, with representatives of teachers, principals and management empowered to pass the university budget

August 19, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Members of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, and Chhatra Bharati Students’ Association approach the entrance of Mumbai University on Friday.

Members of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, and Chhatra Bharati Students’ Association approach the entrance of Mumbai University on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The decision by the Mumbai University to stay its senate polls has drawn major criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar–led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who view the move as evidence of the Maharashtra government’s authoritarian approach and its reluctance to hold elections.

Sena MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray sought to know the reason behind the university’s decision to stay the elections, scheduled to be held on September 10.

On Thursday, Mumbai University announced its decision to stay the elections to the senate. The senate is the institution’s watchdog, with representatives of teachers, principals and management.

“The Chief Minister appears apprehensive. They have refrained from conducting the Pune Lok Sabha bypolls and local self-government elections. We anticipated the Mumbai University polls to proceed. The senate will not bring down your government, but we will. So, why are you scared of the senate?” he said.

Mr. Thackeray recalled that when he led the Yuva Sena in 2010, they contested 10 seats and secured victory in eight, eventually sweeping all 10 seats in 2017. Describing the university’s decision as detrimental to democracy, Mr. Thackeray said, “The polls were to be held on September 10 and no reason was given for why they are stalled.”

The NCP’s youth wing vice-president, Amol Matele, pledged to surround the vice-chancellor until the election timetable was disclosed. He criticised the postponement as indicative of the State government’s authoritarian stance. “The staying of the senate polls reflects the State government’s dictatorial attitude,” he said.

