Opposition, CM spar over spurious liquor issue and building demolition

December 27, 2022 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana Assembly witnessed heated arguments between the Opposition and the treasury benches on Monday on issues surrounding spurious liquor and demolishing properties of those allegedly involved in drug trafficking among others.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said the State government has taken strict steps to root out drug addiction. He said necessary legal action has been taken against those involved in drug trafficking and illegal properties of all such people have been identified and demolished.

He was replying to a question raised by Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Singh Chautala regarding the demolition of houses of those involved in drug peddling. He alleged that the government was not taking the drug menace issue seriously. Congress MLAs also raked up the issue, saying that in the name of criminals and drug peddlers, properties of their families were being demolished.

‘Ethically wrong’

Mr. Lal said that the Opposition’s terming the State government’s action of demolishing the properties of those associated with drug trafficking as ‘destructive’ is ethically wrong. “...using such words shows that the Opposition is not happy with the action taken by the government against drug traffickers. We have and will continue to take the strictest action against such smugglers,” he said on the first day of the three-day long winter session.

“The Opposition should be clear if they are with the government, or are in support of those involved in this illegal trade,” said Mr. Lal.

Separately, responding to a calling attention motion on spurious and illicit liquor, Home Minister Anil Vij said that a total of 30 people have died due to the consumption of spurious and illicit liquor in 2020. He claimed that three persons in Sonipat district and one in Panipat district died on November 22, 2022. “In 2016, two people and in 2020, a total of 30 people have died. Thus, a total of 36 deaths have been registered in different districts from the year 2016 to 2022 (till date) in the State,” he added.

He said the Excise and Taxation Department has been regularly checking liquor vends to ensure that there is no illegal sale of liquor. The district staffers have also been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in all wholesale licensed premises in the district and the live feed is available to the DETC (Excise), to further curb any illegal sale of liquor, he said.