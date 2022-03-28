Opposition claims breakdown of neutrality in Odisha bureaucracy

Parties cry foul after IAS, IPS officers congratulate the Chief Minister for BJD’s victory in local polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in Odisha said on Monday that there was a complete breakdown of neutrality in the Odisha bureaucracy, a day after senior IAS and IPS officers congratulated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the Biju Janata Dal’s victory in the rural and urban polls.

The two Opposition parties said instead of aiding the political leadership in running the government, bureaucrats have become “collaborators in political activities” in the State.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal on Sunday led IAS and IPS officers respectively to congratulate Mr. Patnaik on the twin wins.

Besides, officers of the Odisha Administrative Services, Odisha Police Service Association and other associations too joined in to wish the Chief Minister.

“The gesture is not in good taste. IAS and IPS officers, who belong to the all-India cadre, bowing before the head of a political party violates ethics. Different service association members meeting the BJD supremo vindicates our allegation that the ruling party has been winning elections using the State machinery,” said Prithiviraj Harichandan, BJP State general secretary.

He said the officers had taken an oath to work for the State by staying impartial and such subservience to political masters “is a crime against the people of Odisha”.

Congress leader Satya Nayak said that the real cadre of the BJD is the State bureaucracy. “They congratulated Mr. Patnaik on his party’s political victory. It is a violation of service code of conduct by the IAS and IPS officers. The bureaucracy as an institution has ceased to exist in the State,” he said.

Retired IAS and IPS officers too expressed shock over officers being paraded before the head of a political party following its victory in the grassroots-level elections.

“It has been a tradition that the State’s Chief Secretary and DGP usually go to wish a Chief Minister who returns to power following a State election. But officers going to congratulate the CM for a party victory has never been witnessed before,” said a former Odisha Chief Secretary.