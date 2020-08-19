Oppn. flays Punjab govt. over one-day session

CHANDIGARH

19 August 2020 23:02 IST

With the Punjab government deciding to convene a one-day monsoon session of the State Assembly on August 28, the Opposition has criticised the ruling Congress, accusing it of not wanting to discuss issues of public importance as the government has failed to deliver on all fronts.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, however, accused the Opposition of continuing to play dirty politics at a time when Punjab was going through a critical period due to COVID-19 crisis.

Capt. Amarinder Singh on Wednesday expressed shock at the reaction of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, terming it as a manifestation of the total lack of sensitivity and concern on the part of the two Opposition parties in the State.

Advertising

Advertising