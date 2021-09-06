Opium seized from Imphal hotel, two arrested

IMPHAL

06 September 2021 00:33 IST

Acting on a tip-off, the Manipur police raided a hotel in Imphal on September 2 and arrested two persons. They seized one kg of opium from them.

The arrested were identified as M. Katrick (27) of Chennai and A. Banik of Moreh in Manipur. Police suspect they were involved in other incidents too.

In another development, a combined team of Manipur police and troops of 38 Assam Rifles raided some areas at Kangchup Maku village in Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

Militant held

The team arrested Thongkhohao Doungel, a cadre of the Kuki National Front (P). One 9 mm pistol and one magazine with three live rounds were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, Jogeshchandra Haobijam, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal district, said that acting on reliable information, they beefed up vigilance in the Lilong area of the district. On suspicion, they intercepted a person on Saturday in the Lilong Turel Ahanbi area and seized 22 packets of heroin from him.

The man, Mohammad Mujibur (42), disclosed that two tribal women had given him the packets. The value of the contraband is said to be over ₹8 crore in the international market

Two tribal women, D. Haokip (25) and M. Tuiboy (37), both of Moreh, the border town of Manipur, were arrested. The women, who tried to escape in a jeep, had supplied the heroin to Mujibur.