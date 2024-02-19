Operations on to rescue abducted Assam miners from Arunachal

February 19, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Tinsukia (Assam)

Efforts are on to trace three miners from Assam, who have allegedly been abducted by militants in Arunachal Pradesh, police said in Assam’s Tinsukia on February 19.

At least three miners were allegedly kidnapped by suspected militants from Febru Basti in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, Tinsukia police said.

"Operations by police forces and Assam Rifles are underway. Details will be shared later," a senior officer said.

Those who have been kidnapped are identified as Gyan Thapa, Lekhan Bora and Chandan Narzari but the exact number of abducted persons is not yet known, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav said.

It is not clear whether they were engaged in illegal mining activities or not.

According to reports received from Arunachal Pradesh, workers at a coal mine in Febru Basti area of Changlang district were abducted by suspected ULFA (I) and NSCN militants.

