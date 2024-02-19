ADVERTISEMENT

Operations on to rescue abducted Assam miners from Arunachal

February 19, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Tinsukia (Assam)

At least three miners were allegedly kidnapped by suspected militants from Febru Basti in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh

PTI

Efforts are on to trace three miners from Assam, who have allegedly been abducted by militants in Arunachal Pradesh, police said in Assam’s Tinsukia on February 19.

At least three miners were allegedly kidnapped by suspected militants from Febru Basti in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, Tinsukia police said.

"Operations by police forces and Assam Rifles are underway. Details will be shared later," a senior officer said.

Those who have been kidnapped are identified as Gyan Thapa, Lekhan Bora and Chandan Narzari but the exact number of abducted persons is not yet known, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not clear whether they were engaged in illegal mining activities or not.

According to reports received from Arunachal Pradesh, workers at a coal mine in Febru Basti area of Changlang district were abducted by suspected ULFA (I) and NSCN militants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US