OPDs in Manipur government hospitals remain closed as Doctors Association strike for better service conditions

January 10, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - IMPHAL

The striking doctors announced that the Outpatient Departments in the government hospitals will be closed from January 9 if the government fails to concede to their demands

Iboyaima Laithangbam

The services in the government hospitals in Manipur were partially affected as a result of the Outpatients Departments being clsoed from January 9. Over 750 members of the All-Manipur Health Services Doctors Association (AMHSDA) have been agitating since November 1, 2022 in furtherance of their demands for the betterment of service conditions. The government given repeated assurances.

On January 5 the striking doctors announced that the Outpatient Departments in the government hospitals will be closed from January 9 if the government fails to concede to their demands. The closure has particularly hit the poor sections of society as there is no dearth of expensive private hospitals for those who can afford

There have been sit-in protests, and relay hunger strikes by the doctors. However they say that the government has refused to look into their demands. The doctors have also added that the service period of the specialists should be extended to 65 years from 62 years. Besides, the non-practising allowance should be included in the basic pay of the doctors.

The striking doctors say that they will take up other forms of agitations after the current phase of the closure of the OPDs.

