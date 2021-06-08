OPD services resume at Gurugram hospital

With a decline in COVID-19 cases, normal outdoor-patient services (OPD) resumed at Civil Hospital in Sector 10 here on Tuesday.

Giving details, Deputy Civil Surgeon Maneesh Rathee said the Health department had decided to resume normal OPD services after the rate of COVID-19 infection had gone down. He added all OPD services were resumed with normal timings.

The OPD services for dental, ENT and dermatology departments were shut and the timings for the other OPD services were curtailed to three hours till 11 a.m. in April-end given the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Rathee said there were directions from the headquarters now to resume the normal OPD services. He added that the services were run for the normal timings from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and 1,200 people availed the facility.

However, the flu OPD services are being run round-the-clock to examine patients with symptoms of cough, cold and fever in view of the COVID-19 infection. He added that all patients coming for the OPD services were required to adhere to COVID protocol to minimise the possibility of contraction of infection.