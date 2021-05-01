Other States

OPD service in Jammu GMC, its associated hospitals to be suspended from May 3

Srinagar/01/5/2021:Empty ward as vaccines out of stock at JLNM hospital in Srinagar, 01, May, 2021.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, authorities announced suspension of physical examination of patients at the outpatient departments (OPDs) in Government Medical College (GMC) and associated hospitals here from May 3, an official order said on Saturday.

Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Shashi Sudhan Sharma, however, said emergency services would continue to remain functional round-the-clock as per routine.

“In view of recent surge of COVID-19 pandemic and increase in patient load, the routine OPDs in GMC and its associated hospitals shall remain suspended with effect from May 3 till further order. However, in order to avoid inconvenience to general public, the emergency services shall continue to remain functional (24x7) as per routine,” Sharma said in her order.

