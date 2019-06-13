O.P. Chautala retained as INLD chief

Ahead of the October Assembly elections in Haryana, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) reorganised its national body, retaining jailed former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chutala as the party president.
Ashok Kumar Arora, who had stepped down as the party’s State unit chief recently, has been made the senior vice-president, a party release said on Thursday.
“After discussions with the State and district-level leaders, the national body of the INLD has been reorganised. Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala remains the national president of the party,” the release stated.
