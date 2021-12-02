Only those who have families can understand their pain: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP has alleged that SP only stood for Yadav clan and indulged in dynasticism

Only those who have families can understand their pain, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday as he offered a response to the BJP’s jibes that his party only stood for the Yadav clan and indulged in dynasticism.

“Those in power keeping harping about ‘parivarvad’ and ‘parivar’ (dynasticism and family). Only those who have families can understand their pain. Those who do not have families, cannot understand the pain of families,” he said at a rally in Lalitpur.

Leading his poll yatra in the drought-prone region of Bundelkhand, Mr. Yadav also took personal potshots at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking the crowd if the latter deserved the tag of ‘yogi’. Apart from being a politician, a former multiple-time Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, the saffron-clad Mr. Adityanath is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple in Purvanchal city.

Mr. Yadav asked people if Mr. Adityanath was a true ‘yogi’. “A ‘yogi’ is one who considers others’ pain his own, I read in the Gita. Tell me, is this CM a ‘yogi’,” he stated.

PM’s statement

The BJP has often accused the SP of promoting members of the Mulayam Singh Yadav clan and using State power to benefit them financially and politically. At a recent event in Sultanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said that for previous Chief Ministers, development was limited to the areas where their families lived and that the hold of the “parivarvadis” in Lucknow and Delhi in recent years before the BJP came to power in 2017 had crushed the aspirations of the State. Mr. Modi also hailed Mr. Adityanath for working without any discrimination, dynasticism, casteism or regionalism.

In Lalitpur, one of the most backward districts of the State, Mr. Yadav asked people if they wanted a “yogya sarkar” (able government) or a “yogi sarkar.” A “yogya sarkar” could provide them education and jobs but a “yogi sarkar” could not, he said.

Mr. Yadav charged the Adityanath government with meting out injustice in the name of caste and religion. “Reports are being written in the police station after looking at the caste of the person. Can anyone imagine that they are deciding if FIR should be lodged or not after looking at caste of the person,” he asked.

Farmers and youth were dejected, while traders had been ruined under the BJP government in the State, which had been pushed behind “in the game of caste and religion,” he added.