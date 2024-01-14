GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only referendum can resolve Naga political problem: NDPP chief

The factions of extremist groups do not seem to be interested in a solution, Chingwang Konyak said

January 14, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI Only a referendum can resolve the Naga political problem, Chingwang Konyak, president of the ruling National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland, has said.

The ‘Naga political problem’ is a euphemism for the peace process between the Centre and extremist groups, primarily the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland. The faction prefers to write Nagalim instead of Nagaland.

Speaking at a post-harvest festival in the State’s commercial hub Dimapur on January 13, Mr. Konyak said he did not foresee a solution under the present circumstances.

“The factions talk of solution but they do not seem to be really interested,” he was quoted as saying by the local media.

“Instead of extending the ceasefire continuously and holding talks, the people [of Nagaland] should demand a referendum towards arriving at a solution,” Mr. Konyak, also the chairperson of the People’s Democratic Alliance Coordination Committee said.

The NDPP, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and an independent MLA constitute the People’s Democratic Alliance.

He said the Centre should let the people decide through a referendum to resolve the Naga problem.

Mr. Konyak said the people got an opportunity when Nagaland was carved out of Assam as a State in 1963. Things did not pan out as envisioned as “there has not been permanent peace”, he added.

Apart from the NSCN (I-M), the Centre has been pursuing peace with the Naga National Political Groups comprising at least six rival factions. New Delhi signed a Framework Agreement with the former in 2015 and the Agreed Position with the latter in 2017.

The hurdles before the peace process are said to be the NSCN (I-M)’s insistence on a separate flag and constitution.

Related Topics

Nagaland / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.