Only referendum can resolve Naga political problem: NDPP chief

January 14, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI Only a referendum can resolve the Naga political problem, Chingwang Konyak, president of the ruling National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland, has said.

The ‘Naga political problem’ is a euphemism for the peace process between the Centre and extremist groups, primarily the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland. The faction prefers to write Nagalim instead of Nagaland.

Speaking at a post-harvest festival in the State’s commercial hub Dimapur on January 13, Mr. Konyak said he did not foresee a solution under the present circumstances.

“The factions talk of solution but they do not seem to be really interested,” he was quoted as saying by the local media.

“Instead of extending the ceasefire continuously and holding talks, the people [of Nagaland] should demand a referendum towards arriving at a solution,” Mr. Konyak, also the chairperson of the People’s Democratic Alliance Coordination Committee said.

The NDPP, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and an independent MLA constitute the People’s Democratic Alliance.

He said the Centre should let the people decide through a referendum to resolve the Naga problem.

Mr. Konyak said the people got an opportunity when Nagaland was carved out of Assam as a State in 1963. Things did not pan out as envisioned as “there has not been permanent peace”, he added.

Apart from the NSCN (I-M), the Centre has been pursuing peace with the Naga National Political Groups comprising at least six rival factions. New Delhi signed a Framework Agreement with the former in 2015 and the Agreed Position with the latter in 2017.

The hurdles before the peace process are said to be the NSCN (I-M)’s insistence on a separate flag and constitution.