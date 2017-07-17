Presidential election: Only Phoolka gives the miss in Punjab

H.S. Phoolka of the Aam Aadmi Party was the only MLA in the 117-member Punjab Assembly not to vote in the presidential election on Monday, while in Haryana, all 90 legislators exercised their franchise.

Mr. Phoolka, MLA from Dakha, abstained from voting as he had already declared that he would not vote for the Congress-led Opposition presidential candidate, Meira Kumar, since he was fighting cases of the anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

The AAP, which has 20 MLAs in Punjab, has already announced its support to Ms. Kumar.

Of the 117 members in the Punjab Assembly, 116 cast their votes, election officials said.