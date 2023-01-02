Only people can make ULFA(I) chief talk truce: Assam CM

January 02, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Only the people of Assam can convince Paresh Baruah, the military chief of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to talk truce by giving up his demand for sovereignty, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the State government is ready for talks with the ULFA(I), provided Baruah stops insisting on the issue of sovereignty of Assam as a precondition.

“He says he cannot go back on the promise of sovereignty as he would be seen as a betrayer of 10,000 Assamese people who died in insurgency-related incidents. And I cannot discuss sovereignty of Assam as I have taken the oath of office in the name of the Constitution,” Mr. Sarma told journalists on Sunday.

“There is thus an irreconcilable difference,” he added.

The Chief Minister said there can be a way out of the impasse if the people of Assam reassure the ULFA(I) chief that he would not be considered a betrayer of the cause for which the outfit was formed in 1979.

The ULFA was born out of the Assam Agitation (1979-85) that sought to rid the State of all foreigners and “illegal immigrants”, a euphemism for “Bangladeshis”. While the groups spearheading the agitation took the democratic path of protests, the ULFA swore by an armed revolution against the “Indian occupational forces”.

The ULFA began suffering reverses after a series of counter-insurgency operations with many of its top leaders surrendering in 1992. The outfit operated from clandestine camps in Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar but was considerably weakened after most of its leaders either gave up or were captured.

The outfit split into the pro- and anti-talks factions before the latter renamed itself the ULFA(I).

According to intelligence agencies, the ULFA(I) is a depleted force with hardly 150 fighters remaining, most of them sheltered by the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) in Sagaing Division of Myanmar.

Baruah is said to be enjoying Chinese hospitality at his hideout on the Myanmar-China border.