Only at-home prayers in J&K on Id-ul-Fitr

Pandemic leads to low-key celebrations

Jammu and Kashimir observed a subdued and low-key celebrations on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr on Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown rules in place.

All major shrines and mosques, including the Jamia Masjid, the Hazratbal shrine, Eidgah in Srinagar and the Talab Khatikaan Jamia Masjid in Jammu, decided against organising any, otherwise mandatory, mass congregational prayers that sees the culmination of the holy month of fasting, Ramzan, for Muslims.

Most people organised at-home prayers where only closed families members joined in. Scores of people posted pictures on the social media of family organising own prayers, because the priests and caretakers of mosques had passed decree to maintain social distancing and avoiding mass prayers on the occasion.

“We offered Id prayers at home with my father leading the prayers,” Peerzada Mahboob Ul Haq, a local, said.

Kashmir’s grand priest Nasir-ul-Islam had appealed to people living in the red zones and hotspots to organise prayers at home and those living in green zones to perform Id prayers in playgrounds, “while wearing face masks and maintaining proper social distancing”.

“May this Id be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for the entire J&K and may Allah bring an end to the Covid pandemic soon,” said Mr. Islam, who sighted the crescent moon on late Saturday evening and declared Id for Sunday.

Deserted look

Unlike in the past when streets would be abuzz with children wearing new clothes, the Valley wore a deserted look.

“We are organising video meetings with relatives to exchange greetings this time. We may have to give up on Eidee (gift given by elders to children) due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Nazia Jan, a Class X student from Srinagar’s Gojwara area.

Meanwhile, extra deployments and additional checkpoints were set up by the security forces across the Valley on the occasion.

