Online registration mandatory for marriage in Gujarat

Not more than 100 people allowed at weddings

The Gujarat government has made it mandatory to obtain an online approval for marriage, and not more than 100 guests will be allowed to attend the ceremony as part of the State’s efforts to contain the pandemic, which has already claimed more than 4,100 lives across the State since its outbreak in March this year.

The State Home Department has created software for the online registration of the wedding ceremony or reception. The applicant will have to fill in details about the date of marriage, number of guests, venue, etc.

The move is part of the State’s efforts to disallow crowds and gatherings so as to contain the pandemic. According to sources, this is only a temporary step taken by the administration because a large number of marriages take place in the first half of December and second half of January in Gujarat.