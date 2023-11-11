HamberMenu
Online pre-sale of dolls crafted by Manipur’s internally displaced women exceeds expectations

A Singapore-based brand had initiated Stitching Hope, an initiative to equip displaced women with skills in the Japanese craft art of amigurumi

November 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Women in a relief camp for the violence-displaced in Manipur’s Imphal Valley crocheting dolls

Women in a relief camp for the violence-displaced in Manipur’s Imphal Valley crocheting dolls | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

GUWAHATI

The online pre-sale campaign for crochet dolls crafted by Manipur’s internally displaced women exceeded expectations by garnering $11,000, officials said on Saturday.

A couple of months after the ongoing ethnic conflict broke out in Manipur on May 3, a Singapore-based brand named 1 Million Heroes launched ‘Stitching Hope’, an initiative to equip the violence-displaced women with skills in the Japanese craft art of amigurumi.

Detailed templates, tools, and materials were provided to women in a few relief camps to create dolls as a viable means to the sustainable livelihood of persons affected by the ethnic violence that has so far claimed close to 200 lives and displaced more than 60,000 persons.

The online campaign for the dolls, which ran from October 7 to November 5, garnered $11,000 worth of pre-sale orders from North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia.

Monish Karam of 1 Million Heroes said the business generated through the pre-sale campaign was twice the initial target, attributing it to a blend of compassion and the therapeutic aspect of crafting dolls.

“The success of the campaign is not just about numbers but about the human connection. It is about children around the world learning from the stories of resilience, and about our artisans finding healing and purpose through their craft,” he said.

Officials of the State’s Trade, Commerce, and Industries said the campaign, while transitioning to the production phase, has shaped a narrative of hope among the women for reclaiming control over their lives. “The dolls are expected to be delivered to homes across the world before December-end,” an official said.

