Online channel owner beaten up

A man running his own online news channel was beaten up with rods by around half-a-dozen men in Karnal, causing serious injuries in an attack a week ago. Five persons have been arrested in this connection, said the police.
One of the accused, Gurmeet alias Ghelu, had allegedly threatened the victim, Akarshan Uppal, six months ago for reporting about the arrest of his brother in a drug-peddling case.
Akarshan and his colleague Rinku were returning from a reporting assignment on December 7 when Gurmeet and his accomplices, accosted the duo near a canal on Kaithal Road and allegedly attacked them.
Hit on the head
Akarshan was hit on the head and the right hand. During the attack, Gurmeet shouted that the duo would be taught a lesson for being journalists. The assailants allegedly tried to push Akarshan into the canal, but they ran away after Rinku raised an alarm, said the FIR.
Rinku told The Hindu over phone that he along with Akarshan had reported about the arrest of a drug-peddler in Karnal in June.
The accused later died in the judicial custody following which Gurmeet, the deceased’s brother, allegedly threatened to eliminate Akarshan and his family. Some locals tried to intervene into the matter and resolve it, but a FIR was later registered in the connection, said Rinku.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath