ONGC fined in Assam for drilling site pollution

The Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) has asked the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited to pay ₹2.04 crore in fine for operating six oil wells in Assam without installing any effluent treatment plants.

The PCBA slapped the fine after officials of the regional laboratory in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district found that the Navaratna public sector undertaking (PSU) did not comply with pollution control norms in six of its wells in the district’s Geleky and Lakwa areas.

“During inspection, it has been observed that there is seepage/leakage in the waste pits of the six wells. Waste pits were full of effluent and without having any treatment facility,” said the PCBA’s letter to the Executive Director of ONGC’s Assam Assets at Nazira in Sivasagar district.

One month time

The exploration major has been given a month’s time since September 5 to pay the fine, besides taking necessary steps for effluent treatment at the ongoing drill sites and arranging for reclamation of drill sites no longer in operation.

The PCBA had served ONGC a show-cause notice in June and found that the PSU’s reply was not “based on facts and findings”. The PCBA’s analysis of samples collected from August 6-8 at different well sites found that parameters such as “oil and grease” and “total suspended solids” were beyond permissible limits in all cases.

The PCBA has also served notices to some 1,200 more industries operating in Assam without primary effluent treatment plants. About 850 of them have been given closure notices, officials said.