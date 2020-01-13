One-way routes, carpooling to check traffic woes in Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has suggested several measures to address traffic woes in the State capital Gangtok, including one-way routes, carpooling for officials during the peak tourist season and relocating some taxi stands outside the town.
He also proposed creating tourist entry permit systems in the districts and the sub-divisions to check influx in the town, thereby decreasing the congestion on the roads.
Chairing a meeting with his Ministerial colleagues and senior officials here on Saturday, Mr. Tamang suggested constituting a committee to resolve the traffic congestion crisis in Gangtok.
Sensitisation drive
The Chief Minister also asked the officials to carry out sensitisation drives before implementing major changes regarding the vehicular movement in Gangtok.
