One virus death in Rajasthan

An 85-year-old man from Alwar, who had tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here two days ago, died on Thursday. Thirteen more cases of patients infected with COVID-19, including three who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, were detected, taking the tally in Rajasthan to 115.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said the octogenarian man from Alwar was suffering from brain haemorrhage when he was admitted to S.M.S. Hospital on Tuesday evening. “He was a known case of brain stroke paralysis,” he said.

This is the third death related to the virus infection in the State, though the heath officials maintain that the deceased had succumbed to complicated medical conditions caused by other illnesses. Two COVID-19 positive persons earlier died in Bhilwara, while one of them was in a state of coma even when he tested positive.

Earlier, an Italian tourist — who was the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the State — died of heart failure in a private hospital here after he had recovered from the infection with treatment.

Seven of the cases reported on Thursday were from the Ramganj area in the curfew-bound Walled City of Jaipur, which has become a hotspot for the COVID-19 cases. Two were from Jodhpur and one each was from Jhunjhunu, Dholpur, Bharatpur and Udaipur, according to the Health Department.

The Walled City in Jaipur remained completely sealed for the second consecutive day, as the administration announced that it was an important measure to break the chain of virus transmission.