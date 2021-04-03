One security personnel killed, few hurt in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

According to the police, some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed during the exchange of fire which is still underway.

One security personnel was killed and a few others were injured on Saturday in an encounter with Naxals at a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a top police officer said.

The gunbattle broke out in Tarrem area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi told PTI.

The personnel belonging to the CRPF's elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said.

"One jawan was killed and a few others were injured in the gunfight," Mr Awasthi said, adding that further details are awaited.