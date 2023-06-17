One person killed during clashes over proposed demolition of shrine in Gujarat

June 17, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Ahmedabad

A civilian was killed and some policemen injured during clashes over the proposed demolition of a shrine at Junagadh in Gujarat on June 16.

The police said that the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) had given notice to Geban Shah Masjid near Majewadi gate on June 14 stating that it had to show relevant documents to the JMC within five days regarding the land and the building.

Upset by the notice, nearly 500 people gathered near Majewadi gate on Friday, police said, adding that the mob began throwing stones at them.

The police detained over 150 people after the incident. One person died after he sustained injuries during the throwing of stones.

“After nearly an hour-long deliberation aimed at finding a peaceful resolution and clearing the protesters’ road blockade, some stones were thrown at the police staff around 10.15 p.m. on Friday” said Junagadh SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty. The police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The injured policemen were taken for treatment.

Following the incident, the Junagadh Municipal Corporation said that the civic body was conducting a regular drive against encroachment on public land and, accordingly, eight religious structures, temples and mosques, were given the notice.

