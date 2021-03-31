One of 3 accused of gang rape held

The 19-year-old says she was dragged into a thicket, raped and the act recorded

One of three persons charged with gang raping a 19-year-old woman in a thicket and filming the alleged act was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Wednesday.

The three persons — two of them named in the FIR — were booked for gang rape, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

The incident was reported in Etmadpur area. According to the FIR lodged by the woman, she was going to her maternal house on a motorbike with her husband on the evening of March 29 when three men on a two-wheeler intercepted them near a drain. They dragged her to a thicket nearby and raped her, she said. The three also clicked pictures and made a video, she alleged.

The men assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she informed anyone. They also robbed her of some cash and jewellery, she said.

Agra police said one of the accused, identified as Gauri Shankar (27), was arrested on Wednesday afternoon near Noida cut in Etmadpur. Efforts are on to arrest the other two, said Naveen Arora, IG, Range Ara.

Senior police officers inspected the crime scene. Forensic teams also visited the place, he said.

A medical examination of the woman was done and her statement under CrPC Section 164 would be recorded, said Mr. Arora.