ADVERTISEMENT

‘One Nation, One Election’ will bring stability, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister; Samajwadi Party calls it a malicious attempt to establish monarchy

September 01, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Lucknow

While Mr. Adityanath felt frequent polls hindered developmental work, SP National General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya called it anti-constitutional

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo Credit: AP

As the Union Government formed a committee to deliberate on the idea of “One Nation, One Election”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the step would ensure ‘prosperity’ and the ‘stability’ of democracy.

“Stability is of utmost importance in the country. In a democratic system, a dynamic government is also required, along with stability. From this point of view, the One Nation, One Election is a commendable effort,” said the U.P. Chief Minister.

Mr. Adityanath added that it was necessary for a State like Uttar Pradesh to conduct Parliamentary, Assembly, and all other elections simultaneously as frequent polls hindered developmental work.

Also read | The Hindu Explains: One nation, one election

“It becomes necessary to conduct Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and all other elections simultaneously, which takes at least a month-and-a-half, and hampers the pace of development or policy decisions. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this innovative initiative, said the U.P. CM.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State’s principal Opposition party, the Samajwadi Party (SP), termed the idea of One Nation-One Election as anti-constitutional and a malicious attempt to establish monarchy. “One Nation-One Election is anti-constitutional, it is a malicious attempt by the government to kill democracy and establish monarchy. I strongly condemn this decision of the government. Everyone should unite to save democracy, if you remain in negligence then the Constitution will be changed,” said Swami Prasad Maurya, the SP National General Secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US