‘One Nation, One Election’ will bring stability, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister; Samajwadi Party calls it a malicious attempt to establish monarchy

September 01, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Lucknow

As the Union Government formed a committee to deliberate on the idea of “One Nation, One Election”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the step would ensure ‘prosperity’ and the ‘stability’ of democracy.

“Stability is of utmost importance in the country. In a democratic system, a dynamic government is also required, along with stability. From this point of view, the One Nation, One Election is a commendable effort,” said the U.P. Chief Minister.

Mr. Adityanath added that it was necessary for a State like Uttar Pradesh to conduct Parliamentary, Assembly, and all other elections simultaneously as frequent polls hindered developmental work.

“It becomes necessary to conduct Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and all other elections simultaneously, which takes at least a month-and-a-half, and hampers the pace of development or policy decisions. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this innovative initiative, said the U.P. CM.

The State’s principal Opposition party, the Samajwadi Party (SP), termed the idea of One Nation-One Election as anti-constitutional and a malicious attempt to establish monarchy. “One Nation-One Election is anti-constitutional, it is a malicious attempt by the government to kill democracy and establish monarchy. I strongly condemn this decision of the government. Everyone should unite to save democracy, if you remain in negligence then the Constitution will be changed,” said Swami Prasad Maurya, the SP National General Secretary.

